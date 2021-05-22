newsbreak-logo
Cheyenne, WY

Gordon appoints Potter as new Public Records Ombudsman

Wyoming Tribune Eagle
 1 day ago

CHEYENNE – Gov. Mark Gordon has announced the appointment of Darlena Potter to replace Ruth Van Mark as Wyoming’s Public Records Ombudsman. Potter has served as Gordon’s Constituent Liaison since September of 2019, serving effectively as a conduit that provides assistance to both state agencies and constituents. Potter has previous experience serving in both state and federal government agencies. She holds a bachelor’s degree in Administration of Justice from the University of Wyoming and a Master’s in Public Administration from Grand Canyon University.

CHEYENNE – A decision to postpone an optional school climate survey comes soon after a small number of Laramie County School District 1 parents raised concerns about it. In January, Patti Paredes, diversity facilitator for LCSD1, presented the LCSD1 Board of Trustees with a detailed plan to administer a school climate survey focused on gaining insight into how its students – who represent a variety of races, nationalities, religious beliefs, ability levels, income brackets and sexual orientations – feel they are treated by their peers and adults.