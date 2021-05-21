Dakota Cowboy Poetry Gathering
The 35th annual Dakota Cowboy Poetry Gathering is set for Memorial Day Weekend, Saturday, May 29 and Sunday, May 30 at the Medora Community Center. The events kick off at 1 p.m. sharp on Saturday with a fast moving flow of Cowboy Poets and Singers from numerous states and Canada performing their talents. The big Saturday night show is set for 7:30 p.m., emceed by the popular Cowgirl Singer, Connie Gjermundson. Dunseith, North Dakota’s poet Jarle Kvale will lead off the star studded event followed by Grand Rapids, Minnesota’s Kim Harrington’s smooth voice of real cowboy songs. Local Sentinel Butte rancher-poet Bill Lowman will then forerun The Radio Stars duo, Merrill Piepkorn and Loy Larson of Fargo.www.falloncountyextra.com