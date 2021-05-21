Dakota Cowboy Poetry Gathering

Depending on what region of the country you are from, branding time on the ranch takes on different appearances. One common thread between all regions is the coming together of family, friends and neighbors to get a job done. Different regions do it different ways, out west in the great basin country calves are often head and heeled and held between two horses while the calf is worked, in Texas and most of the great plains, calves are heeled and brought to a line of wrestlers, flankers depending on what state you are in, and held between two ground crew while the roper returns to the pen for another calf. Some ranchers also choose to use a cowboys nightmare known as a calf table.