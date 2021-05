This Sagamore Reserve Tequila Finish whiskey is the first tequila-finished whiskey I’ve ever had… and I like it. I know I know, spoiler, but the two work so oddly well together and I want to talk about it more than just in the review below. This is a truly unique expression, the first large-scale tequila barrel finished whiskey, and I’m loving that it not only exists but how successful the execution is.