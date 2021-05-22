How to Send and Read Messages with Google Assistant on Android

Google Assistant could soon be summoned using the power button on Android smartphones, according to a report. The virtual assistant can currently be triggered using wake words like “Ok Google” and “Hey Google”, or swipe gestures on smartphones. Some phones also feature a dedicated button for Google Assistant. But Google could soon add a power button trigger for Google Assistant with the launch of Android 12, making dedicated buttons redundant. Although, some Chinese brands already offer this functionality with their custom Android skins. The mention of the new feature was found in the codes of the Google App latest release.