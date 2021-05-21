newsbreak-logo
Charleston, WV

Screen Gems: Here is what's new at Marquee Cinemas

By Kennie Bass
wchstv.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Here is what's new at Marquee Cinemas at Southridge and Marquee Cinemas at Pullman Square for the week beginning March 21, 2021. The film tells the inspiring true story of Dream Alliance, an unlikely race horse bred by small town Welsh bartender, Jan Vokes (Academy Award nominee Toni Collette). With very little money and no experience, Jan convinces her neighbors to chip in their meager earnings to help raise Dream in the hopes he can compete with the racing elites. The group's investment pays off as Dream rises through the ranks with grit and determination and goes on to race in the Welsh Grand National showing the heart of a true champion.

