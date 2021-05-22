newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oregon State

Oregon governor says vaccine verifications are 'an interim measure'

By Genevieve Reaume
WJLA
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articlePORTLAND, Ore. — PORTLAND, Ore. (KATU) — Under current guidelines, if businesses want to allow customers inside without masks, the business has to verify that a customer has been vaccinated. Many businesses feel this is a big burden and throughout the pandemic, they've had to be the enforcer of rules.

wjla.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Portland, OR
COVID-19 Vaccines
City
Portland, OR
Local
Oregon Health
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Oregon Government
Portland, OR
Government
Portland, OR
Health
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kate Brown
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vaccinations#Osha#Katu#Oha#Vaccine Verification#Oregon Business Owners#Governor Brown#Adult Oregonians#Guidelines#Gov Brown#Daily Cases#Businesses#Governor Kate Brown#Ore#Deaths#Adults#Frontline#June#Customers#Interim
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Vaccines
Related
Oregon Stateoregontoday.net

Vaccinations in Oregon, May 17

Friday, OHA reported that 37,164 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry. Of this total, 24,318 doses were administered on May 13 and 12,846 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry on May 13. The seven-day running average is now 32,278 doses per day. Oregon has now administered a total of 1,901,445 first and second doses of Pfizer, 1,452,653 first and second doses of Moderna and 118,128 single doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines. As of today, 1,552,152 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series. There are 2,033,360 people who have had at least one dose. Cumulative daily totals can take several days to finalize because providers have 72 hours to report doses administered and technical challenges have caused many providers to lag in their reporting. OHA has been providing technical support to vaccination sites to improve the timeliness of their data entry into the state’s ALERT Immunization Information System (IIS). To date, 2,250,495 doses of Pfizer, 1,833,420 doses of Moderna and 266,200 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines have been delivered to sites across Oregon. These data are preliminary and subject to change. OHA’s dashboards provide regularly updated vaccination data, and Oregon’s dashboard has been updated Friday.
Oregon StateKTVZ

Oregon Daybook

Associated Press Oregon Daybook for Monday, May. 17. The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for publication or broadcast. You should verify any event you plan to cover. Please keep the AP in mind when news develops. The Portland bureau is reachable at 503-228-2169. Send daybook...
Oregon StateRegister-Guard

Week in review: New COVID-19 cases down 15.5% in Oregon

To provide our community with important public safety information, The Register-Guard is making this weekly update related to the coronavirus free to read. To support local journalism like this, please consider becoming a subscriber. Oregon reported far fewer coronavirus cases in the week ending Sunday, adding 4,279 new cases. That's...
Portland, ORPosted by
KGW

The Story's #HeyHelp micro-donation drives

PORTLAND, Ore. — We have started offering up a new segment each week during The Story with Dan Haggerty called "Hey Help" – it's a chance to highlight non-profits doing crucial work in Oregon and SW Washington. The routine is simple. Each week, Dan will present a new organization he'd...
Oregon Stateoregonherald.com

Second Amendment sanctuaries facing 1st court test in Oregon

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — The first court test of whether local governments can ban police from enforcing certain gun laws is playing out in a rural Oregon county, one of a wave of U.S. counties declaring itself a Second Amendment sanctuary. The measure that voters in the logging area of...
Oregon Statethecrimereport.org

Oregon County Blocks Officials From Enforcing Federal Gun Laws

In a first of its kind case, residents of Columbia County in Oregon voted to forbid local officials from enforcing federal and state gun laws, including background check requirements and gun restrictions, reports the Associated Press. The county is one of many that have recently declared themselves a “Second Amendment sanctuary,” a movement that began around 2018 following mass shootings that prompted the conversation around stricter gun control laws. Under a provision in Oregon law, the judge of the case is able to examine the measure before it goes into effect and the measure has so far not faced any legal challenge. The measure is important in determining whether counties can decide to not enforce state and federal laws.
Oregon StateRegister-Guard

Oregon looking at ways to protect workers exposed to heat waves, wildfire smoke

Oregon is considering ways to protect workers required to labor in extreme weather conditions, which are becoming more common in this age of climate change. The Oregon Occupational Safety and Health Administration, or Oregon OSHA, has started the rulemaking process to protect workers whose jobs keep them outside of climate-controlled settings during conditions of wildfire smoke or excessive heat. That includes farmworkers, public transit drivers, delivery drivers and warehouse employees. The rulemaking is part of Gov. Kate Brown’s proposal directing agencies like Oregon OSHA and the Oregon Health Authority to develop policies to protect workers from exposures like these.
Oregon StateRegister-Guard

Coronavirus updates Monday: Weekly Oregon cases down 15.5%

To provide our community with important public safety information, The Register-Guard is making this daily update related to the coronavirus free to read. To support local journalism like this, please consider becoming a subscriber. Oregon reported far fewer coronavirus cases in the week ending Sunday, adding 4,279 new cases. That's...
Portland, OR987thebull.com

COVID-19 Vaccine Lines Are Back

The COVID-19 vaccine lines are back. This comes as about 200,000 Oregon children are newly eligible. Sunday at the Oregon Convention Center, some families had to wait more than an hour. Lines stretched outside the building. It was the first weekend day the mass vaccination clinic was open, since federal and state experts approved vaccinations for ages 12 to 15. Organizers estimate they gave out about 7,200 doses of the Pfizer vaccine.
Portland, ORPosted by
Portland Business Journal

Five Things for Monday, including mask confusion for businesses

Good morning. Here are Five Things to start the week. The masks came off last week, but it was far from clear what it meant for businesses. The Oregon Health Authority said businesses could have to verify customers' vaccine status if they are maskless, but businesses are reluctant to police behavior, the Oregonian reports. Friday afternoon, Gov. Kate Brown tweeted that people should follow businesses' guidelines while the state updates its own.
Oregon Statebasinlife.com

Klamath Basin News, Monday 5/17 -KCC Awarded $1.2 million Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act Grant To Provide More Job Seeker And Workforce Development Services

The latest and most comprehensive coverage of local News, Sports, Business, and Community News stories in the Klamath Basin, Southern Oregon and around the state of Oregon from Wynne Broadcasting’s KFLS News/Talk 1450AM / 102.5FM, The Herald & News, and BasinLife.com, and powered by Mick Insurance, your local health and Medicare agents.