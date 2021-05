In Child Protective Services offices across Texas, 339 children have slept on the floor for at least one night since August. Under the state’s care, 23 children have died since July 2019. Last week, a new court-ordered report in the decadeslong lawsuit against the foster care system in Texas cited alarming, dangerous conditions for foster children under the state’s care, including reports of insufficient care and supervision and allegations of sexual assault and violence at Bexar County facilities.