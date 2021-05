Now that the state order is ending, does the city of Winona’s mask mandate still apply? City officials wrote in a Facebook post last night that they aren’t sure whether an ordinance requiring masks in all public indoor spaces city-wide still applies, briefly leaving local businesses in limbo as to whether requiring masks is optional or still mandated by the city. However, Winona City Manager Steve Sarvi confirmed this morning that the local mask order is no longer in effect. That is consistent with the language of the city’s original order. State rules still mandate masks in schools, and Winona Area Public Schools (WAPS) said it will still require masks. Other local companies and organizations may still choose to do so, as well.