Rob Halford recalls the experience Judas Priest had opening for Zeppelin

In a new interview with Brazil's Kazagastão, JUDAS PRIEST singer Rob Halford was asked what he has lined up for the coming months as the pandemic slowly subsides. He responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Now the world is opening up, and we need to get back on the road. Because, God, we are so missing our fans. We miss seeing our fans. We miss seeing each other [in person]. We haven't seen each other for over a year. We do a lot of Zooms [video chats], but we haven't seen each other forever. So we can't wait to be a band together and start rehearsing and so forth and get ready for some shows.