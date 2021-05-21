newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Rob Halford recalls the experience Judas Priest had opening for Zeppelin

By Rafael Polcaro
rockandrollgarage.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJudas Priest vocalist Rob Halford recalled in an interview with In the Trenches with Ryan Roxie, when the band opened for Led Zeppelin back in 1977. The musician talked about what Robert Plant had to say. Rob Halford recalls the experience Judas Priest had opening for Zeppelin:. “It was just...

rockandrollgarage.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robert Plant
Person
Rob Halford
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mad Man#Gigs#Stage#18 Wheelers#America#Halford Recalls
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
Related
Musicsweetwater.com

5 Questions with Rob Halford

Reverently nicknamed the “Metal God” by Judas Priest’s vast legion of fans all over the globe, Rob Halford is one of the finest and most respected metal vocalists of all time. In 2020, Judas Priest celebrated 50 years of rocking the world as only they can via countless tours,. 18...
MusicBLABBERMOUTH.NET

Former JUDAS PRIEST Drummer JOHN HINCH Dead At 73

Drummer John Hinch, who played on JUDAS PRIEST's debut album, 1974's "Rocka Rolla", has died. He was 73 years old. Hinch's passing was confirmed by PRIEST singer Rob Halford on Instagram Stories earlier today. Rob shared a photo of Hinch, along with the caption "RIP" and a series of emojis, including the "devil's horns" and a snare drum.
MusicBLABBERMOUTH.NET

ROB HALFORD Says JUDAS PRIEST Is Working On 'Very Potent' New Album: 'We've Got A Bunch Of Great Ideas'

In a new interview with Brazil's Kazagastão, JUDAS PRIEST singer Rob Halford was asked what he has lined up for the coming months as the pandemic slowly subsides. He responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Now the world is opening up, and we need to get back on the road. Because, God, we are so missing our fans. We miss seeing our fans. We miss seeing each other [in person]. We haven't seen each other for over a year. We do a lot of Zooms [video chats], but we haven't seen each other forever. So we can't wait to be a band together and start rehearsing and so forth and get ready for some shows.
Musicmetalinjection

Rob Halford Has Enough Material For His Debut Blues Album

When he's not working on the "very potent" new Judas Priest album, vocalist Rob Halford is penning his debut blues album. In an interview with Kyle Meredith, Halford said he has enough material for the blues album, but will tackle that project after the new Judas Priest album is done and their touring is completed.
Louisville, KYjack1065.com

Judas Priest, Jane’s Addiction & more join 2021 Louder than Life lineup

The full 2021 Louder than Life festival lineup has been announced, and among the many newly announced artists performing at the event are Judas Priest, Jane’s Addiction, Nine Inch Nails and Korn. Louder than Life 2021 will take place September 23-26 in Louisville, Kentucky. As previously reported, Metallica will headline...
Musicwvli927.com

Metallica, NIN, Judas Priest, & Korn Set To Headline ‘Louder Than Life 2021’

Metallica, Nine Inch Nails, Judas Priest, and Korn will headline the 2021 “Louder Than Life” Festival. The four-day event will take place between September 23rd and 26th at Louisville, Kentucky's Highland Festival Grounds at KY Expo Center. Pollstar reported other performers including such heavyweights as Jane’s Addiction, Mammoth WVH, Snoop...
MusicPosted by
94.9 WMMQ

Rock Hall President Comments on Iron Maiden + Judas Priest Not Being Inducted

The lack of metal bands in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame has been a talking point for years, and it's all the more noticeable the last two years as two of the genre's most iconic and influential acts — Iron Maiden and Judas Priest — have been nominated but ultimately not inducted. Addressing that very topic, Rock Hall President and CEO Greg Harris shared his thoughts on the Rock Hall's lack of metal in a chat with Audacy host Ryan Castle (seen below).
MusicBLABBERMOUTH.NET

New Podcast Explores History Of Metal Feat. Rare Interviews With BLACK SABBATH, METALLICA, PANTERA, JUDAS PRIEST And More

Diversion Podcasts, a division of Diversion Media, has announced the launch of "Backstaged: The Devil In Metal". Hosted by bestselling author and music journalist, Jon Wiederhorn, this 12-episode podcast offers a one-of-a-kind journey through the history and culture of heavy metal. The podcast explores elements of darkness and extremism in the music and, examines how a generation of rebellious rockers took the phrase "sex, drugs and rock n' roll" to an entirely new level.
Phoenix, AZmetalinjection

How ROB HALFORD Turned an Obscure Metal Band into the Biggest Band in Phoenix Overnight

Rob Halford has always had a soft spot in his heart for Phoenix. In the early 80s, (as detailed in chapter ten of his memoir Confess), Halford spoke about his time in Phoenix, which he started visiting on the regular around 1981. For the last three decades, Halford has called Paradise Valley, Arizona (about twenty minutes from Phoenix), home, usually spending the summers at his residence in Walsall, England. In the very early 80s, Halford was still enjoying the hedonistic metalhead lifestyle partying all night and hitting up local metal clubs in Phoenix like Mr. Lucky's – one of the city's most legendary clubs, featuring a giant sign lit with a rather terrifying-looking court jester welcoming you in. Not unlike the equally intimidating clown that still hangs here in Seattle at the beloved punk venue, The Funhouse.
MusicPosted by
iHeartRadio

Robert Plant Has Planned For Inevitable Posthumous Release Of His Archives

Robert Plant has combed through his vault of unreleased music and "itemized" the tracks in question that will be released following his death. The Led Zeppelin frontman said on the latest episode of his Digging Deep podcast that he's planned for the inevitable, understanding that — as with other famous musicians — everything he's ever recorded will likely come out once he's no longer around to stop it.
MusicPosted by
Consequence

Judas Priest’s Rob Halford: “People Will Still Be Banging Their Heads to Painkiller 500 Years From Now”

Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Play | Stitcher | Radio Public | RSS. Judas Priest frontman Rob Halford grabs some time with Kyle Meredith to discuss his participation in Rock Camp: The Movie, his new autobiography Confess, and upcoming music. Halford tells us about the musicians that would populate his own rock and roll fantasy camp, the magic and mysticism of our heroes, and how he learned to be an entertainer as a singer. The metal god also takes us back to his 90s bands Fight and 2WO before giving us a peak into a solo album he’s working on that will be heavily inspired by the blues, as well as the Judas Priest 50th anniversary tour and next Priest album.
MusicBLABBERMOUTH.NET

Why Did K.K. DOWNING Leave JUDAS PRIEST? ROB HALFORD Responds

In a brand new interview with Brazil's "Inside With Paulo Baron", JUDAS PRIEST singer Rob Halford was asked why the band's founding guitarist K.K. Downing decided to exit the group a decade ago. He responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Well, I'm not gonna talk too much about this subject because it's what we call a 'hop topic.' But I think K.K. spoke for himself. K.K. wanted to retire and he wanted to do other things. Again, I can only reinforce that we give him our best and give him great wishes and good luck with everything that he's doing now. And that's it for me.
MusicGuitar World Magazine

Michael Schenker: “Doctor Doctor was the sound of me developing. You can hear it in the vibrato... I was always fascinated by vibrato“

Just as Eddie Van Halen was the American pioneer of shred guitar in the late 70s, so Michael Schenker was his counterpart in Europe. The German guitarist started out early – he was just 16 when he played alongside his elder brother Rudolf on the Scorpions’ debut album Lonesome Crow, released in 1972, six years before the first Van Halen album.
Musicloudersound.com

50 years on: the ultimate celebration of Led Zeppelin IV - only in Classic Rock

It’s the album we’re celebrating in this month’s issue; an album that’s celebrating its half-century in 2021; a little record most commonly known as Led Zeppelin IV. We’ve tried to offer a different insight into the oft-told tale of Zeppelin’s mighty fourth album, with a deep-dive track-by-track, and thoughts and explanations from the band, the engineer, a music professor, rock-star fans and more. We've also included a super special gift of a sheet of 'Write Your Own Led Zep Lyrics' fridge magnets.