Buffalo, NY

Floatmingo paddle boats on Hoyt Lake

WKBW-TV
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat do you get when you cross a float with a flamingo? You get a floatmingo. Stephanie Crockatt, executive director Buffalo Olmsted parks conservancy says landscape artists have this thing about flamingos because they are antithesis of good landscape architecture. It is plastic lawn ornamentation which is not considered good landscape architecture, so they have embraced Flo, and Frederick L. Olmsted as Fla and flamingos. When the Maritime Center came to them with the idea of flamingo paddle boats, they couldn’t pass it up. Stephanie says having wonderful pops of pink on Hoyt Lake was too good to be true and to see that they really pulled it off is amazing. She says they had a lot of fun naming them and hopefully they will bring a lot smiles to a lot of faces in Buffalo.

