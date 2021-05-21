New Owners Of Village Inn Of East Burke Hope To Bring Value To Local Community
Four thirty-something friends-turned-business-partners have recently entered the scene in East Burke. Cameron Giammalva, Mariah Grover, Caitlin Cash and Amanda Arling closed on the Village Inn of East Burke on April 2. A little over a week ago, they also closed on the property next door, which includes living space, a multi-bedroom apartment to be used as a rental, and a potential restaurant/brewery space.www.caledonianrecord.com