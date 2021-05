Oatmeal is a healthy and nutritious breakfast food that can greatly benefit your overall health. However, eating too much may cause some unpleasant side effects. Oatmeal has its drawbacks and limitations. Although it may not seem like it, there is such a thing as eating too much oatmeal. Oatmeal is one of the healthiest breakfast foods you can eat, however, consuming an excessive amount can create some negative and unpleasant side effects. According to health experts, eating too much oatmeal may lead to malnutrition (via Eat This, Not That). This is because oatmeal tends to keep you full longer, which may cause you to neglect other foods that are vital to a healthy and well-balanced diet. Since oatmeal can suppress your appetite and prevent you from eating other foods, it may also cause you to lose weight.