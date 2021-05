It is estimated that 30 to 40 percent of adults in the United States have fatty liver disease, which is between one-third and one-half of all the people you know! Given how common fatty liver is, everyone needs to understand what it means, how to treat it, and what you can do if your doctor ever looks at your blood test and tells you that you have what's called Nonalcoholic Fatty Liver Disease, or NAFLD.