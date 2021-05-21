newsbreak-logo
FOLLOWUP: White Center vandalism suspect arrested

 3 days ago

6:09 PM: As reported here two weeks ago, the King County Sheriff’s Office knew who they were looking for in the serial business vandalism that’s plagued White Center – and now they’ve made an arrest. Announced by KCSO via social media:. The King County Sheriff’s Office is pleased to share...

King County, WAsouthseattleemerald.com

“The Knives Come Out”: The Uphill Battle for Oversight in King County

This is the first in a series of articles examining the pushback and internal pressure former Office of Law Enforcement (OLEO) director Deborah Jacobs appears to have faced during her tenure at OLEO. This pushback appears to have mainly stemmed from within the King County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO), the very law enforcement entity OLEO is tasked with overseeing, as well as the King County Police Officer’s Guild (KCPOG), some of whose members belong to the KCSO. Multiple sources have alleged that certain members of the KCSO and the KCPOG mounted an internal campaign against Jacobs whose main goal was her ouster. Jacobs lost her job in 2020, after an investigation found she created a discriminatory work environment within OLEO. Jacobs has since filed a tort claim against King County.
King County, WAEnumclaw Courier Herald

Man dies after helping rescue girlfriend at the Green River on Friday

A 21-year-old man died Friday evening near the Green River Gorge Bridge while helping his girlfriend reach shore, the King County Sheriff’s Office has reported. The Sheriff’s Office was alerted around 3:30 p.m. that day that the man had gone missing while swimming near the bridge. Deputies and searchers had recovered his body by about 5:20 p.m., sheriff’s office spokesperson Sgt. Tim Meyer said.
Seattle, WAwestsideseattle.com

Man with a gun arrested in harassment incident in White Center

Around 10 minutes before 8pm Seattle Police responded to the report of a "man with a gun" call in the 9400 block of Delridge Way SW. A tactical response was put in place prior to arrival at the scene. According to the police report, "The suspect was advised over the...
Enumclaw, WASeattle Times

Missing swimmer found dead in Green River in Enumclaw

A 21-year-old man died Friday afternoon while trying to rescue his girlfriend in the Green River near Enumclaw, according to the King County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies and rescue teams were called to the river after the man’s girlfriend somehow found herself in the water near the Gorge Bridge and started struggling to return to shore, said sheriff’s spokesperson Sgt. Tim Meyer. Her boyfriend tried to help, but got caught in the water himself, Meyer said.
Tukwila, WAfederalwaymirror.com

Man charged with unlawful possession of firearm after allegedly attempting to steal a motorcycle

A Tukwila man was charged with unlawful possession of a firearm after allegedly pulling out a gun after attempting to steal a motorcycle in Federal Way on May 4. Dereas S. Kinniebrew, 24, was charged with first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm by King County Superior Court on May 6. After a felony conviction in juvenile court for a residential burglary in February 2013, Kinniebrew was forbidden from possessing any firearms.
White Center, WAwhitecenternow.com

Street racers/stunt drivers and the State Patrol’s effort to stop them

Multiple reports of street racing/stunt driving in White Center tonight. We don’t have specifics but earlier today, the State Patrol sent an update on their ongoing efforts:. In response to the increased illegal street racing and street/freeway takeover activities across the region, and inherent recklessness of those in attendance the Washington State Patrol (WSP) and multiple other police agencies throughout the Puget Sound region have come together to focus on this important public safety issue.
Bothell, WAq13fox.com

Family of murdered Bothell man joins rally to end Anti-Asian hate

SEATTLE - The family of John Huynh, a man recently murdered in a Bothell stabbing, joined dozens of members of the community Saturday in effort to end Anti-Asian hate. On April 25th, police say 25-year-old Ian Williams stabbed and killed 29-year-old John Huynh. The two men were strangers to each...
Enumclaw, WAWalla Walla Union-Bulletin

Officials recover body of man who drowned in Green River

ENUMCLAW, Wash. (AP) — King County Sheriff Department deputies and members of the Marine Rescue Dive Unit recovered the body of a man who was presumed drowned at the Green River Gorge Bridge near Enumclaw. The sheriff’s office says they received reports that a man had fallen into the river...
Auburn, WAfederalwaymirror.com

Auburn man charged with manslaughter in fatal shooting of 8-year-old Federal Way girl

An Auburn man has been charged with first-degree manslaughter in the fatal shooting of an 8-year-old Federal Way girl last month. Andre M. Jimerson, 35, turned himself in to Kent Police on May 11. Jimerson is facing charges of first-degree manslaughter and second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm. He has been accused of handling a gun that went off inside a Federal Way apartment, according to King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office documents.
Federal Way, WATacoma News Tribune

Man charged in shooting death of 8-year-old as she watched TV in Federal Way

A man suspected of fatally shooting an 8-year-old girl as she watched television in her family’s Federal Way apartment is being held on $1 million bail. King County prosecutors on Thursday charged Andre Jimerson, 35, with first-degree manslaughter and second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm for the April 26 death of Royal’Lee Wallace.
Washington Statekirklandreporter.com

State Patrol leads multi-agency effort to stop street racing

Multiple agencies are working together in an effort to curtail illegal street racing in King, Pierce and Snohomish counties. The Washington State Patrol said the emphasis is in response to the street/freeway takeover activities across the region and the inherent recklessness of those in attendance, according to a May 14 press release.
King County, WAyaktrinews.com

WSP teams with local agencies to tackle street racing

KING COUNTY, Wash. — Street racing is glorified by Fast and the Furious movies and classic cartoons, but in the real world, it poses a significant danger to the community. For that reason, the Washington State Patrol (WSP) is teaming with regional police agencies to stop a recent influx of street racing throughout the state.
White Center, WAwestseattleblog.com

CRIME WATCH: Ryan Cox update; building-burglary arrest; how to help vandalism victims

RYAN COX UPDATE: Since his post-prison-release arrest last week, we’ve been watching the case. This morning, the VINE system sent notification that he is out of custody. The SCORE jail roster shows him still there with “scheduled release” tonight, so we are working to clarify. Regarding last week’s arrest, Department of Corrections spokesperson Jacque Coe told WSB that he “was arrested on a DOC warrant for two alleged violations; a) failure to comply with approved prison release address, and b) absconding by failure to report. As a condition of his supervision, he was to report to a field office within one business day of his release where geographical conditions, if any, would be discussed with him at that time, in addition to other resources of support specific to his needs.”
White Center, WAwestsideseattle.com

UPDATE: Suspect identified in string of White Center window breakings

According to Donna Chan, owner of Macadon’s in White Center, the suspect in the string of window smashing vandalism incidents in the community has been identified. “This person is trans, “Donna explained, “ and is named Robert but goes by Robin. They live in a RV just north of White Center." Before an arrest can be made and charges forwarded to the King County Prosecutor "more work is required," said Sgt. Tim Meyer with the King County Sheriff’s office. He cannot confirm the suspect has been contacted but he anticipates contact in the next couple of weeks. “We are extremely lean on resources,” he said and that if the suspect appears to need mental health assistance they will go through the offices of the L.E.A.D. program due to see a more formal rollout in White Center in the next few weeks. If the evidence they have meets the standard for the prosecutor then that office will file formal charges or the suspect may be referred for mental health assistance.