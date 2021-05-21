FOLLOWUP: White Center vandalism suspect arrested

According to Donna Chan, owner of Macadon’s in White Center, the suspect in the string of window smashing vandalism incidents in the community has been identified. “This person is trans, “Donna explained, “ and is named Robert but goes by Robin. They live in a RV just north of White Center." Before an arrest can be made and charges forwarded to the King County Prosecutor "more work is required," said Sgt. Tim Meyer with the King County Sheriff’s office. He cannot confirm the suspect has been contacted but he anticipates contact in the next couple of weeks. “We are extremely lean on resources,” he said and that if the suspect appears to need mental health assistance they will go through the offices of the L.E.A.D. program due to see a more formal rollout in White Center in the next few weeks. If the evidence they have meets the standard for the prosecutor then that office will file formal charges or the suspect may be referred for mental health assistance.