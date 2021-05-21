Local Pastor Focusing on All Aspects of Health

Pull up a chair and we’ll chat, said Doug Johnson. So, for the next hour, that’s what we did. It’s been an emotional time for him. Such comes with the territory of pulling the plug on a family business, and that’s what Johnson finds himself dealing with as he prepares to close Don Johnson’s Florists and Bridal at the end of June. The business has been in the Johnson family for 65 years, started by his father and purchased by Doug in 1980. Twice during that time, father and son helped decorate for presidential inaugural balls, first for George H. Bush and later for George W. Bush.