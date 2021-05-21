Local Pastor Focusing on All Aspects of Health
About 4 years ago, Charlene Williams was struggling with her health. She couldn’t lose weight. She was looking for any answer, even considering bariatric surgery. But then one day she drove past the 20/30 Fastrack weight loss program. And she tried it. 50 lost pounds later, Charlene said she felt like a new woman. It changed her life so much, she bought the franchise and is now the owner of Lima Wellness 20/30 Fast Track which is located at 3075 W. Elm St in Lima. Recently the Lima Allen County Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting event at the new location, which Charlene says services the community in 3 distinct ways.wtlw.com