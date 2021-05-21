State Grants Money To Brighten Downtown Newport City
NEWPORT CITY — A brighter future is in the works for downtown as the state granted $90,500 to help replace ornamental street lighting. The funding for Newport City is part of a total $498,320 Vermont Downtown Board award package through the state’s Downtown Transportation Fund. Seven grants were given. The project in Newport City is the only one granted in the Northeast Kingdom. The City’s $90,500 grant is the third largest amount given after Montpelier’s Confluence Park ($100,000) and St. Albans’ Center and Stebbins Street Sidewalk Reconstruction ($98,357).www.caledonianrecord.com