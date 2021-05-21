newsbreak-logo
Virginia State

Virginia "Ginny" M. Leas

Marion Chronicle-Tribune
 1 day ago

Virginia “Ginny” M. Leas, 91, passed away at 3:40 a.m. Thursday, May 20, 2021 at Heritage Pointe of Warren. She was born in Bluffton on March 24, 1930 to Henry Franklin Stinson and Dora May (Riggs) Stinson-Booher.

