Janel N. (Mark) Flynn, 40, unexpectedly passed away at her home in Maynardville, TN on May 19, 2021. She was born to David Mark and Deborah (Mark) Rigsbee in Marion, IN on June 13, 1980. Janel graduated from Mississinewa High School in 1998 and graduated from Nation College in 2006 with her Pharmacy Tech Certification. She worked for Walgreens in East TN for 15 years, even while going to school for her nursing degree. Janel lived most of her life in Gas City, IN before moving to east Tennessee in 2004. Janel completed her nursing degree this month at Pellissippi State Community College and was excited about this new chapter in her life. Janel was compassionate about helping others and decided nursing was her calling. Janel loved spending time with her family and close friends, vacationing at the beach with her husband, shopping and loving on her fur babies. Janel loved married life. Janel was a loving person that had a heart of gold. She was a very caring and selfless person and will be truly missed by everyone whom had the opportunity to meet her.