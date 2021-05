A Vermont man died Wednesday, when his vehicle left the roadway in Sidney, Maine. Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss says Jack A. Davis of Sheffield, Vermont was traveling alone on I-95 in Sidney when the accident happened. Witnesses say it was around 2:00 Wednesday afternoon when the 60-year-old's truck drove off the road and struck a tree. Davis was hauling a flatbed trailer with his 2020 black Dodge Ram, at the time of the accident. He was pronounced dead at the scene.