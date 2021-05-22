newsbreak-logo
Friday Top Local Performers (May 21)

By Michael Beniash beniashm@caledonian-record.com Sports Editor
Caledonian Record-News
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleGrady Millen went 2-for-4 with a pair of doubles, Blake Fillion went 2-for-2 with a double and Josh Finkle pitched three innings of relief to get the win as Littleton battled past Littleton 7-2. Maren Nitsche scored three and Grace Clark and Mairen Tierney each tallied twice as St. J...

