MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — A Memphis police officer was relieved of duty after being accused of kidnapping and raping a woman while working as a Lyft driver. According to police, the woman asked Travis Pride for a ride home, but instead, Pride allegedly took her to a residential block on the city’s east side. The woman said she told Pride to take her home, but he refused and instead forced her into a home where police say he raped her.