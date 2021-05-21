newsbreak-logo
Middle East

The war between Israel and Palestine: Never negotiate during a firefight

By Joanne Munisteri
commdiginews.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIsrael’s leadership would do well to read a book by former FBI hostage negotiator Chris Voss. One of the key guidelines he emphasizes is “Don’t try to negotiate in a firefight”. The book, entitled Never Split the Difference-Negotiating as if your life depended on it, outlines successful strategies for reaching realistic agreements. However, the United States and Israel’s leadership is doing the exact opposite. As of May 20, a “ceasefire truce” is being brokered by Egypt. However, they are forcing a conciliation by Israel’s security cabinet to “unilaterally” stop counter-terror attacks and pressure, on Hamas. All to the exasperation and aggravation of the Israeli Defense Force leadership who know Hamas will regroup and attack again.

Mahmoud Abbas
Qatar
Palestine
Egypt
