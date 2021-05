MARBLEHEAD -- Gloucester’s Jenna Hoofnagle and Marblehead’s Lauren Donovan both pitched great games Thursday afternoon, but Hoofnagle’s teammates got her a couple of runs and the Fishermen prevailed 2-0. Gloucester pushed across the only run they would need in the top of the first. Ella Marshall walked to start the game, stole second and came all the way around on a sacrifice bunt by Riley Thibodeau. Natalie Aiello doubled in the fourth inning, stole third and came home on a throwing error for the second Gloucester run.