Belmont Stakes trends: success hard to come by for Preakness starters

The 2021 Preakness Stakes is this Saturday at Pimlico. This year will have a different feel as the focus will be on the recent news surrounding Medina Spirit. The Preakness, named for the first stakes winner at Pimlico, is the 2nd leg of the Triple Crown. It is run at a mile and 3/16ths or 9 1/2 furlongs on dirt for three-year-old horses. While this year’s field is shaping up to be all males the race is eligible for female horses. Although this is fairly infrequent, last year’s victor was a filly named Swiss Skydiver.