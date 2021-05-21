Belmont Stakes trends: success hard to come by for Preakness starters
The Belmont S. (G1) is back in its usual place on the calendar and at its traditional distance of 1 1/2 miles this year after the 2020 renewal was shortened to 1 1/8 miles and held in late June as the first leg of the Triple Crown in a pandemic-altered season. With Tiz the Law prevailing easily as an odds-on choice last summer, it's safe to omit that unusual edition from consideration when looking at broader-based trends in the race.edge.twinspires.com