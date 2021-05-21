Giving Fence on Broadway Street is a place where Denton can share

Jessica Brinkley and Breana Minick hang up articles of clothing on the Giving Fence, where people can come and take what they need or leave what they can for others. The fence is in the 1700 block of Broadway Street. Maria Crane/For the DRC

A Denton mother parks her car in one of the few spots in a small lot off Malone Street. She flips on her hazards and turns to the back seat, locking eyes with her three children. Hopping out of her car, she unclips a plastic bag from a fence and opens it. Inside the bag is a button-down flannel shirt that she pulls over her arm; then she continues to rifle through other items hanging on the fence.

She pulls off three more bags, each with a different-sized coat, and returns to the running car. She unbags the coats and passes one to each of her children, then drives away.

The chain-link fence, spread across the length of First Refuge Ministries, the nonprofit that maintains it, stands on Broadway Street with a white banner sprawled across.

“The Giving Fence: Take what you need. Leave what you can,” the banner reads.

At First Refuge Ministries, volunteer Renea Gaines sorts through bread and packages it into bags on March 8. The Giving Fence came about during the pandemic last year, when First Refuge’s food pantry switched to a drive-thru model. People could pick up winter clothing from the fence themselves. Maria Crane/For the DRC

On another cold day, Denton resident Sherry Lee walks into First Refuge with clothes, hats, jackets and coats draped across her arms. These items once belonged to her sister-in-law, who died in a crash in late December.

“I just thought that would be something that would have meant a lot to her,” Lee says.

Lee brought these clothes into the office of Breana Minick, grant writer for First Refuge. Minick put the items into plastic weatherproof garment bags, went outside to the fence that faces her office and clipped them to its silver-mesh links.

First Refuge is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that provides aid for individuals in Denton County through its food pantry and clinical services. The nonprofit regularly receives winter coat donations, so these were the first items secured to the Giving Fence.

The need for the Giving Fence started when COVID-19 hit, and First Refuge shifted its walk-in food pantry to drive-thru service. Individuals in need were able to pick up winter clothing when picking up food, but once the group switched to the drive-thru format, the organization had to find new ways to distribute warm clothing.

The Giving Fence is different from other programs because those in need can take what they are missing without feeling singled out. The fence does not require any paperwork or approval to qualify to take items, and it is located behind First Refuge, so recipients can browse at ease any time of day without being seen from the street.

“I think it’s a great way for people to get things that they need without having to feel like they’re asking for a handout,” Lee says. “They can just see if they see something that works for them or their family, [and] they can just take it.”

The Giving Fence was born when part-time volunteer Brittney Bradshaw brought the idea to First Refuge Executive Director Paul Juarez, who enthusiastically embraced it. Bradshaw found the concept of the Giving Fence on Pinterest when she was looking for at-home opportunities to teach her children about gratitude.

“It got me thinking about all the calls we got regarding whether we accept [clothing] donations and how we could possibly use them,” Bradshaw says. “It also dawned on me that giving clothing fits with our mission verse,” which is Matthew 25:35-40.

The Giving Fence helps protect the Denton community from the cold while other community members have warm clothing unused and often untouched in their closets.

“We thought we would open it up to the community so it could be self-sustaining,” Minick says. “When people are going through their closets, they can just bring [unwanted clothing] here in weather-safe material, or if they didn’t have that, they can bring it inside, and we can take care of it and put it out.”

Clothing items come and go from the fence regularly during cold months. In February, when the fence was in its early stages, First Refuge saw about 150 coats get added to the fence in a 24-hour time span, and during that same day, 100 of the coats provided warmth to those in need.

When the Giving Fence started, First Refuge saw volunteers from around Denton, both individually and in groups, helping set up and sort through donations.

“For a moment, we saw people who didn’t know each other help each other,” Juarez says. “That is true community.”

The fence helps foster that sense of community, Minick says, as much for those giving the donations as those receiving them.

“They’re like, ‘We just had all these coats that we just don’t need anymore, and we’re just so excited to be able to know that when we put it on this fence, it’s going to somebody [who] could really embrace the quality of having that warmth,’” she says.

During February’s winter storm, when Denton was covered in snow for a week, First Refuge received an influx of phone calls, emails and direct messages asking for help from Denton residents left exposed to the blistering cold. With First Refuge employees trapped in their homes, Minick directed those requesting help to the Giving Fence so they could get the warm clothes they needed. Because of the Giving Fence’s accessibility, people could take advantage of the resource during a time when most stores and other providers were shut down.

Holly Liu, a volunteer at First Refuge Ministries, sorts through eggs on March 8. Maria Crane/For the DRC

From December to now, the staff and volunteers manning the Giving Fence have learned how to have the greatest impact while balancing their other responsibilities.

“What keeps us going is just the core value [that] we are called to help people,” Minick says. “We love helping others and knowing that we can help — and when you can, why wouldn’t you?”

The Giving Fence changes seasonally depending on the needs of the community. As the weather gets warmer and children transition into a new academic year, the fence will shift into a back-to-school-style drive with backpacks and clothing.

Coordinators hope the project will continue to grow and become more sustainable year-round. Minick says she would like to see other communities adopt this idea to reach more people across multiple areas.

“It’s as simple as having a fence in a public, accessible location, printing off a banner and putting some clips on so the wind doesn’t take it away,” Minick says. “It would be awesome to see this idea pop up around different communities, and maybe it can just really take off and help people across the country.”

After spending a long day at work, Minick packs up her things, closes her office blinds and sees a family walking up to the fence. They pick out hats and coats to get them through another day. Times like these are when she knows her work is more than just a job — it is a calling “of people who love to serve.”