Denton County, TX

Denton’s 2026 W. Oak St. house tied to prominent names, businesses

By Annetta Ramsay
Posted by 
Denton Record-Chronicle
Denton Record-Chronicle
 1 day ago
The house at 2026 W. Oak St. has ties to several prominent Denton families and to early businesses. It’s also a great example of neoclassical architecture popularized after the 1893 Chicago World’s Fair. The style features dramatic use of columns, unadorned walls and symmetrical geometric form inspired by ancient Greek and Roman architecture. It became high American fashion.

When Tom Dossey was 23 years old, living on North Elm Street with eight years’ experience in the shoe business, friends in Farmersville in Collin County introduced him to 17-year-old Margaret Holloway. Romantic sparks must have flown because the couple soon married.

A Nov. 8, 1917, Denton Record-Chronicle article reported J.R. Holloway, Margaret’s brother from Farmersville, visited Tom and Margaret, saying, “They are prospecting and are said to have contracted for farming land in Denton County.”

Dossey started running the shoe department for McClurkan’s Department Store on the southwest corner of the Square. McClurkan’s sold clothing, hosiery, lingerie, jewelry, hats, fine stationery, fabric, custom drapes and china.

In 1921, Dossey and Holloway dreamed of making one of the best shoe stores in North Texas. Their store opened on the Square with a slogan of “better shoes for less money.”

The Record-Chronicle reported Dossey attended a national shoe sales conference in 1922. That year, the Dosseys built their house at 2026 W. Oak St. Holloway lived with the couple.

The store disappeared from records in the late 1920s when the Depression began. By the 1930s, Dossey ran the shoe department for the Russell Department Store, in the previous site of McClurkan’s. Margaret completed a teaching degree at the Normal, present-day University of North Texas.

In April 1923, an ad about 2026 W. Oak in the Record-Chronicle listed the “10-room house with two large halls and hardwood floors downstairs” for sale.

By 1928, J. Holford Russell lived at 2026 W. Oak St. The house must have been a business incubator because Russell became partners with Rowe and Samye Newman in 1932. The Russell-Newman manufacturing company opened a women’s lingerie company with five employees and six sewing machines on Oak Street in June 1939. At its peak, Russell-Newman employed 1,200 employees, manufacturing garments for brands such as Tommy Hilfiger and Laura Ashley.

Russell died in 1967 at age 68; he’s buried in Denton’s Roselawn Cemetery. The Martino family sold the company that became the New York City Russell Newman brand; it still has a presence in most U.S. clothing retailers.

By 1938, the Dosseys lived in Lake Dallas. Tom opened the Austin Shoe Store at 314 N. Elm St., a present-day private parking lot adjacent to the Sherman Building. The Record-Chronicle described the store interior of rose peach with modernistic yellow and brown accents, a federal blue carpet, ivory ceiling and red upholstered chromium chairs. The Eagle Cafe congratulated its new neighbors, inviting customers to stop in for a bite after the grand opening.

The Dosseys eventually moved to Sherman, where Margaret died at age 63 in 1953 and Tom died in 1958 at age 74. Both are buried in the Farmersville I.O.O.F. cemetery.

The house at 2026 W. Oak was occupied by the UNT chapter of the Kappa Sigma Fraternity in 1958. It’s currently owned by St. Maximus the Confessor Orthodox Church. The house contributes at the highest level to Denton’s second proposed National Register district.

ANNETTA RAMSAY, Ph.D., has lived and worked in Denton for many years. Her husband, Randy Hunt, of Historic Denton, contributed research to this article.

