Oklahoma State

Oklahoma Outslugs the Bears to Take Game Two in Waco

By Ryan Chapman
Posted by 
AllSooners
AllSooners
 6 days ago
The Oklahoma Sooners got a game back in Waco, out-slugging the Baylor Bears 10-6 on Friday night.

After falling behind 3-0 early, Jace Bohrofen’s two RBI single in the third inning tied the the game in the top of the third inning, before the Sooners opened things up in the fourth.

Oklahoma cashed in Brett Squires’ leadoff walk in the fourth inning when center fielder Breydon Daniel turned on Hayden Kettler’s full-count offering, crushing a two-run shot to once again level the game, this time at 4-4. Later in the inning, Peyton Graham’s two-out double ignited a Sooner rally.

An RBI double and an RBI single on back to back at-bats by Jimmy Crooks and Tyler Hardman capped off the big fourth inning for Oklahoma, giving the Sooners a 6-4 lead.

Oklahoma then put a run on the board in the fifth, sixth, seventh and eighth innings to seal the win.

Savvy baserunning by second baseman Conor McKenna in the fifth inning allowed him to score on a wild pitch after leading off the fifth with a double.

Then Crooks again came up big for Oklahoma in the sixth inning, driving home left fielder Kendall Pettis. One frame later, Pettis paid it forward with an RBI single of his own before Hardman’s one-out bomb in the eighth inning put OU up 10-6.

Sooner starter Braden Carmichael gave up five runs on eight hits, allowing a walk and striking out one batter in his 4 2/3 innings of work, but the Oklahoma bullpen settled things down.

In relief of Carmichael, Carson Carter, Luke Taggart and Wyatt Olds combined to give up just one run on four hits the rest of the game.

Hardman and Daniel were OU’s most effective performer in the batters box, both hitting 3-for-5 with a pair of RBIs. Crooks and Bohrofen also added two RBIs apiece in the Sooner victory.

Oklahoma’s regular-season finale is slated to start at 3 p.m. in Waco, as the Sooners look for the series win over the Bears. The game will be streamed on ESPN+.

Oklahoma City, OK
AllSooners is a FanNation channel covering University of Oklahoma athletics

