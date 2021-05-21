EDITORIAL: Brighter outlook

BAKER COUNTY – (Release by Baker County) The Governor’s office announced Baker County is returning to the extreme risk category beginning Friday, April 30. The extreme risk category imposes additional limitations on businesses, including prohibiting indoor dining and reducing capacity for indoor fitness or entertainment establishments. The Governor announced that outdoor capacity limits for bars, restaurants, and other sectors will be raised from 50 to 100 people in extreme risk counties, and that “In an effort to speed up the return to normal business operations, county COVID-19 data will be evaluated weekly for atleast the next three weeks. Any updates to county risk levels next week will be announced on Tuesday, May 4 and take effect on Friday, May 7. Counties that improve their COVID-19 metrics will have the opportunity to move to a lower risk level. Counties will remain in Extreme Risk for a maximum of three weeks… and will be able to move to a lower risk level sooner if their COVID-19 case rates are brought down in the intervening weeks, or if Oregon movesbelow 300 statewide hospitalizations or the seven-day hospitalization average percent increase goes below 15 percent.”