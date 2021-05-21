newsbreak-logo
EDITORIAL: Brighter outlook

Baker City Herald
 3 days ago

Baker County seems to be beating the COVID-19 pandemic. And unlike previous periods this year when the number of infections dropped substantially, there’s reason to believe this downturn will be longer lasting. With 35.5% of the county’s residents vaccinated (30.9% fully, 4.6% partially), and at least 6% having protective antibodies...

www.bakercityherald.com
