Trade winds to start the weekend, but about to slow down

Moderate to breezy trade winds will bring the usual windward and mauka showers through Saturday, with a weak upper level disturbance enhancing the incoming moisture and triggering some afternoon showers for the upslope areas of the Kona side of the Big Island. The trades will weaken and shift out of the southeast Sunday as a cold front stalls to the northwest, and the weather pattern will change to afternoon clouds and pop-up showers for leeward and interior areas. It’s also going to be more humid with moisture being drawn up from the south. Trades should return Wednesday.