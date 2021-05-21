Whatsapp Users Might Finally Be Able To Migrate Data From iPhone to Android

newsbreak-logo
Cover picture for the articleWhatsapp is the most extensively used application that connects people globally. The report is saying that Whatsapp is working on a new feature and that will help user to migrate their conversations and to develop on importing chat history features on Android devices. Whatsapp is finally rolled out with its new terms of services in India on 15th May 2021. Whatsapp is an app that is protected from end-to-end encryption for backup and now it is currently under development. The migration tool is introduced for quite some time. Rumors are spreading that the updated migration feature will help the user to change their contact number without losing their chat history from the old contact and it will be available in a future update. Recently it was also reported that WhatsApp has been tested for 24 hours for disappearing the messages from the phone storage in the Android devices and it will be an additional facility that users can set a week’s (7 days) time for disappearing the messages. It accordingly works by the latest information from the app’s beta. The android or ios users can transfer their chats from one device to another device with their earlier phone number and also for switching from Android to iPhone.It will be an overwhelming experience for them to shift from an iPhone user to an Android user. Android 2.21.9.7 update screenshot of Whatsapp beta is proving that the company is working well to develop their migration tool features on the Whatsapp conversations and exporting chat history features on the Android devices and iOS devices.

