The Third Eye Is A Perfect Gadget For Phone Addicts Which Allows Them To Walk While Using Your Phone

Cover picture for the articleThis is a wonderful gadget for those, who use their phone too much. Because of the digital world, we busy with phones the whole day even we do not look upward for any work so it is important for you that you have the knowledge of what’s going on around yourself. So I think the third eye is a powerful gadget that protects you from any problem. it’s very unique who design he has great thinking power. Now you can wander here and there with your phone. it is so flexible attaches to your foreheads that not harm you, use some sensor that tells you that some obstacle is here then you quickly react so you can see how easily you tackle your obstacle and save yourself from this type of obstacle.

