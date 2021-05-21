newsbreak-logo
As interest in psychedelic medicine grows, Big Pharma sits on the sidelines

By Brian Buntz
medicaldesignsourcing.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile Big Pharma has yet to embrace psychedelics as potential treatments for depression and other psychiatric disorders, interest in psychedelic medicine is building. Earlier this month, Nature Medicine published a Phase 3 study indicating that psychotherapy assisted with methyl​enedioxy​methamphetamine (MDMA) was a more effective treatment for post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) than therapy alone. The study authors concluded that MDMA yielded a larger effect size than antidepressants Zoloft (sertraline) and Paxil (paroxetine).

#Big Pharma#Psychedelic Drugs#Psychedelic Therapy#Mental Disorders#Clinical Depression#Clinical Medicine#Traditional Medicine#Nature Medicine#Mdma#Ptsd#The New York Times#Nejm#Johnson Johnson#Jnj#Spravato#Adderall#Mnmd#Swiss#Clxpf#Tryp Therapeutics
