As interest in psychedelic medicine grows, Big Pharma sits on the sidelines
While Big Pharma has yet to embrace psychedelics as potential treatments for depression and other psychiatric disorders, interest in psychedelic medicine is building. Earlier this month, Nature Medicine published a Phase 3 study indicating that psychotherapy assisted with methylenedioxymethamphetamine (MDMA) was a more effective treatment for post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) than therapy alone. The study authors concluded that MDMA yielded a larger effect size than antidepressants Zoloft (sertraline) and Paxil (paroxetine).www.medicaldesignsourcing.com