EASTERN HEIGHTS — Both teams had five hits, but Eastern Greene kicked in seven errors as Clay City walked away with an 8-2 win in a SWIAC baseball game on Tuesday. The Eels (5-13, 3-6) got off to a hot start against Braxton Deckard, with two runs in the first, another in the second and four in the third to go up 7-0 as Sam Nicoson cruised to the finish for the win. Nicoson also led Clay City on offense with three RBIs.