Congress has become so partisan and so dysfunctional that lawmakers in our era can’t come together to pass a bill on anything more controversial than renaming a post office. So it’s often said, anyway, and it’s hardly an exaggeration. But now, suddenly and from out of the blue, a major postal reform measure has been gaining bipartisan support in both houses of Congress. There’s still a fair distance to go, and plans that aren’t finalized can always get turned sideways, but at the moment at least, there would seem to be a pretty fair chance of passing something that might set the United States Postal Service on the right track and ensure that operations are sustained for some time going forward.