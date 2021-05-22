Photos: NCAA Div. I Women's Golf Championships at Grayhawk Golf Club

Aztecs finish in a tie for 15th at NCAA Stanford Regional. SDSU carded a 24-over 308 in the final round Wednesday after shooting a 7-over 291 on Monday and a 10-over 294 on Tuesday. San Diego State tied with TCU for 15th, besting Cal Poly (+45) and Navy (+73). No. 20 Stanford, which was competing on its home course for a third time this spring and for the second straight tournament, won its own regional at 28-under 824, 30 strokes ahead of No. 3 Wake Forest (+2). Also advancing to the NCAA Championships, scheduled for May 21-26 at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Ariz., with Stanford and Wake Forest were No. 6 Oklahoma State (+3), No. 14 Virginia Tech (+4), No. 22 Arizona (+5) and No. 10 USC (+8).