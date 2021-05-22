Photos: NCAA Div. I Women's Golf Championships at Grayhawk Golf Club
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — The 2021 Div. I Women's Golf Championships at Grayhawk Golf Club opened on May 21 with 24 teams and 12 individuals vying for team and medalist honors. The Raptor Course at Grayhawk is playing as a par 72 and measures 6,843 yards. This is the first of three consecutive years that the golf course will serve as the host site for the championships. Arizona State, one of five schools with both a men's and women's team in the finals, is the host institution.