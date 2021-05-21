newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jobs

Digital Account Executive (Job #Z378)

By Lehigh Valley Area
WFMZ-TV Online
 1 day ago

WFMZ-TV is seeking a Digital Account Executive to acquire, cultivate and advise clients while guiding them to their marketing goals and objectives through our comprehensive digital assets. If you possess active listening skills and enjoy a fast paced industry, we would like to speak with you. Your efforts will be...

www.wfmz.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Digital Marketing#Digital Advertising#Digital Assets#Product Marketing#Email Marketing#Wfmz Tv#Stay#Direct Sales#Client#Senior Management#Communication Skills#Accounts#Strategies#Product Offerings#Industry Trends#Multiple Industries#Responsibilities#Revenue Generation#Business Owners#Cultivate Business
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Jobs
News Break
Marketing
Related
EconomyAxios

Temp-to-Hire Customer Experience Specialist – Customer Service

R.E. Mason is an Emerson Impact Partner and a leading provider of process control solutions and operational certainty for North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia. We have been serving Energy, Chemical, Pharmaceutical & Life Sciences, Pulp & Paper and Food & Beverage customers for over 75 years. From capital projects to ongoing maintenance, our solutions include valves, automated process controls, reliability, safety and more. We are dedicated to providing exceptional experiences and sustained value for our customers.
Jobskgrt.com

Adams Radio Group is NOW Hiring a Digital Marketing Director

Adams Radio Group’s Digital Department is looking for a Digital Marketing Director to provide content for our 5 markets in the country. If you have graphic design, photography, web and video experience, let’s talk! Your main focus will be creating digital content to meet our clients’ and the company’s promotional needs. Responsibilities: ● Create eye-catching graphics and engaging designs ● Produce digital projects from start to finish ● Develop and maintain library and backup files ● Work closely with Sales, Marketing and Programming Departments across our markets ● Event Promotion, including photography and videography ● Maintaining websites for all markets ● Working with Tune-In for streaming services ● Working with our web partners for website updates and coding for contests, promotions, etc. ● Working with Google for business listings, info, postings Qualifications: ● Previous experience in digital media or other related fields ● Proficiency in macOS ● Proficiency in Adobe Creative design and editing software programs (including After Effects, Encore, Illustrator, Lightroom, Photoshop, Premiere) ● Proficiency in WordPress maintenance ● Proficiency in maintaining apps on services like the App Store and Google Play ● Knowledge of Copyright law related to images and licensing ● Must be deadline and detail-oriented ● Must be able to work in a fast-paced environment ● Knowledge and understanding of video, photography and visual graphics Resumés, references, and digital portfolios may be submitted to [email protected]
Economytechwire.net

Strategic Enterprise Account Executive, Government & Education

Responsible for the sales strategy of Comcast High Capacity Ethernet Networks, Internet, Video and Voice-based services to Government, Education and Medical institutions (G.E.M.) as well as complex enterprise customers. Works as part of a team to drive sales by focusing on acquisition, development and management of strategic prospective clients in designated territories. Designs and delivers live sales presentations to prospective strategic clients, develops relationships with clients and the community and positions the Comcast brand as key components of the sales strategy, in keeping with Comcast's touchstones. Has in-depth experience, knowledge and skills in own discipline. Usually determines own work priorities. Acts as a resource for colleagues with less experience.
BusinessTimes Union

FXExpress Publications, Inc. Welcomes Two Account Executives

Leading travel magazine appoints Amanda Jones, Maria Angeles to team. FXExpress Publications, Inc., the company behind Global Traveler, Trazee Travel and WhereverFamily, announces the appointments of Amanda Jones and Maria Angeles as account executives. Born and raised on the West Coast, Jones set off for Florida in January 2021, and...
Jobsparking-net.com

Executive Assistant (US)

FLASH is an innovator in the urban mobility space, helping businesses rethink one of their most valuable assets: the parking garage. Our award-winning cloud-born platform is custom configurable, secure, reliable, and grows alongside you as business or consumer demands evolve. We are looking for an Executive Assistant to the EVP...
EconomyAxios

eCommerce Associate Account Manager (Omni-Channel Retailers)

The eCommerce Associate Account Manager is responsible for supporting the company’s eCommerce strategy and sales goals with Omni-Channel accounts including but not limited to Target & Walmart. In this position, 50% of the focus will be on managing assigned Walmart & Target 3P account responsibility and 50% focused on internal support and assigned tasks.
TechnologyMySanAntonio

eMazzanti Shares Hybrid Workforce Strategies for Success

HOBOKEN, N.J. (PRWEB) May 20, 2021. A NYC area remote workforce technology expert shares strategies for adapting to a hybrid workforce in a new article on the eMazzanti Technologies website. The informative article first reviews employee attitudes about returning to work, stating that most expect more flexibility than before the pandemic.
Businessmartechseries.com

Innovid Bolsters Investment in Identity and Measurement, Hiring Several Industry Vets to Drive Strategy and Continued Growth

Innovid, the only independent advertising and analytics platform built for television, announced the hire of several key product, business development and industry vertical hires to help elevate and execute its vision for measurement and identity. Among them is Nielsen Marketing Cloud CTO Arik Shahar, who joins Innovid as SVP, Identity and Measurement, where he will refine the company’s identity strategy, and align data and measurement initiatives across product lines. Prior to Nielsen, Shahar was head of product at Exelate.
Technologyprovokemedia.com

Study: Brands Lag In Making Digital Content Accessible

NEW YORK — When it comes to digital engagement, brands are missing the mark reaching people with disabilities, a global audience with buying power of $8 trillion, new Current Global research shows. In a survey of 800 people with disabilities (visual, hearing, cognitive, or speech) in the US and UK,...
HealthPosted by
Forbes

The Benefits Of Accessible Customer Service To Customers, Employees And Your Business

Head of Content & Engagement at Enghouse Interactive. According to the World Health Organization, approximately 15% of the world’s population experiences some form of disability. Companies would do well to remind themselves that people with disabilities are also customers who consume their goods and services as well as human resources with skills their business might require and value. By ignoring the needs of a large number of people, organizations may not only make life more difficult for those affected by disabilities but also be missing an opportunity.
New York City, NYfashionista.com

The Eighth Floor Communications Is Hiring An Account Director In New York, NY (Remote)

The Eighth Floor is growing, again! We're looking for an Account Director with a passion for art, fashion and lifestyle. The candidate should be uber organized and well-versed in the PR world, particularly in travel, fashion and lifestyle, have great contacts with key editors across these departments, and be EXTREMELY goal oriented. The Eighth Floor promotes constant growth, and proactivity is key. We pride ourselves in supplying creative ideas and media solutions to our clients, and this person should be ready to inspire and share their ideas freely.
Businessmartechseries.com

Gayle Meyers joins Digital Remedy Board of Directors

Digital Remedy, a leader in data-powered technology and services for marketers, announced that Gayle Meyers will be joining its Board of Directors as a part of the company’s growth strategy for 2021 and beyond. Gayle Meyers is an entrepreneur, venture partner, investor, and operating resource in the digital media and...
EconomyPosted by
Forbes

The Future Of Accounting: How Will Digital Transformation Impact Accountants?

Founder and CEO of PLANERGY, with decades of international experience in Procurement, Spend Management and Technology. In business, as in life, change is the only true constant. From mitigating unprecedented business disruptors to adapting to new operational paradigms, professionals in all industries find themselves dealing with major changes — many of them driven by emerging technologies.
Career Development & AdviceThrive Global

Managing Communication In Projects

How To Maintain Good Communicative Procedures In Projects. In fact, particularly with large projects with many stakeholders, it can be an extremely complicated process involving a great deal of professional expertise to bring it to a satisfactory conclusion. As such, effective Project Management is of paramount importance if a project is going to be of any success.
EconomyCoinTelegraph

The future of digital customer experience

We are organizing the “Future of Digital Customer Experience webinar” on May 24, 2021, at 15:00 BST/10:00 ET to understand how digital transformation impacts the future of customer experience and what steps companies can take to better their customer experience. In this new digital era, companies need to customize their...
Phoenix, AZABC 15 News

NOW HIRING: 8 Valley companies hiring NOW (05/23)

Ready to get to work? Here are 8 great Valley companies that want to hire YOU!. For more jobs resources, visit our Virtual Job Fair at abc15.com/jobfair. 1. Robinhood’s mission is to democratize finance for all. Recently named a 2021 Best Places to Work by Glassdoor and a 2021 TIME100 Most Influential Company. At Robinhood, every voice is valued and no idea is too small to bring to the table. Robinhood is hiring for Customer Experience roles at their new office at the Watermark in Tempe. FINRA licensed professionals are preferred. Learn more about Robinhood and other opportunities here. Robinhood Financial, LLC (member SIPC), is a registered broker dealer. Robinhood Securities LLC (member SIPC), provides brokerage clearing services. Robinhood Crypto, LLC provides crypto currency trading. All are subsidiaries of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (‘Robinhood’).
EntertainmentAxios

Assistant Venue Operations Manager

The Assistant Venue Operations Manager will assist the Operations Manager in the control of the operational functions of the venue; including management of personnel and any third-party suppliers, opening and closing the venue, ensuring the timely operation of the Immersive Van Gogh exhibit and implementing the safety procedures and protocols put in place by Lighthouse Immersive and Blumenthal Performing Arts to ensure the safety of staff and patrons.
EconomyNew Haven Register

5 Ways to Leverage Digital-Growth Channels to Give Your Startup an Edge

Digital-growth channels are a mixed blessing. They democratize entrepreneurship by making marketing and publicity easier, faster and more affordable. They level the playing field between startups and industry incumbents, giving startups a chance to succeed. But the problem is they’re that way for everybody — meaning your competition has the...
Cell Phonesfoodlogistics.com

Foodetective Launches New API Service

Foodetective introduced its new API and interface, raising $2 million in seed funding. The integrating services from over 300 vendors allows restaurants to merge their technology in a custom, centralized location and are able to access all their subscribers in a single app. In addition, the platform aggregates data from...