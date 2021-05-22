newsbreak-logo
Lebanon, OR

COMP-NW recognizes the class of 2021

By Les Gehrett
Democrat-Herald
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleFor the second consecutive year, Western University of Health Sciences College of Osteopathic Medicine of the Pacific-Northwest (COMP-NW) celebrated its graduating class with an online commencement ceremony. The 104 members of the COMP-NW class of 2021 were welcomed into their new profession on Friday in the seventh commencement ceremony held...

democratherald.com
State
Michigan State
Lebanon, OR
Education
Local
Oregon Education
City
Lebanon, OR
City
Detroit, OR
