Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre Opens Up as State Lifts Restrictions

By Staff Writer
michiganchronicle.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMichigan Governor Whitmer has announced that starting June 1 restrictions on the state’s outdoor venues and the mask mandate has been lifted. The Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre is excited to prepare for the venue’s full capacity 2021 season reopening. Continuing with the already scheduled Jazzy Night Series, tickets are $50.00 each...

michiganchronicle.com
