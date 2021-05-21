Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre Opens Up as State Lifts Restrictions

Aretha Franklin was considered the greatest soul musician of all time. She is known as the ‘Queen of Soul’ in the world. She was not just one of the best musicians that the USA has produced but, she was a powerful civil rights activist as well. She was an incredible singer and pianist and toured with her father’s traveling revival show. She was discovered and signed by Columbia Records when she was visiting New York. Under the renowned production house, she released a countless number of brilliant compositions that are still extremely popular in the global soul community. She was the first female artist to get placed in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1987. She won a total of 18 Grammy Awards in her entire career. She is one of the most honored musicians in Grammy history.