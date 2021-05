Blizzard yesterday announced that Overwatch will see its PvP mode reduced from 6v6 to 5v5 when Overwatch 2 is released – and its a move that’s left many professional players of the game worried about their future in the esport, and dismayed about the way it was announced.In a 2-hour livestream, the Overwatch team announced the change, which will see one Tank class role removed from PvP games. At the same time, the Tank role as a whole is being adapted for Overwatch 2, with many characters seemingly due to receive major changes to their playstyle.