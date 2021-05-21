newsbreak-logo
San Mateo County, CA

Harbor District throws a line to life-saving stations

By August Howell
Half Moon Bay Review
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter a series of drownings along Bay Area beaches last winter, the San Mateo County Harbor District is taking steps to raise ocean awareness and education for beachgoers. The Harbor Commission last week voted unanimously to cover the construction and permitting costs for two life-saving stations and ring buoys in Pillar Point Harbor, one near Surfer’s Beach and one at the breakwater near Mavericks.

