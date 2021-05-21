It’s official: No pumpkin festival, parade this year

I was grateful to read the Half Moon Bay Review article about the recent cleanup at the homeless encampment (Review, April 21). The Review reported about the cleanup collaboration between Abundant Grace, the city of Half Moon Bay, and the homeless community. Working together, we made enormous strides in cleaning up the natural areas along the creek near Main Street and Highway 92. Many thanks to City Councilmember Joaquin Jimenez and Assistant City Manager Matthew Chidester for working with Republic Services (thanks to them, too!) to get dumpsters to the encampment two weeks in a row so thousands of pounds of trash could be collected. The easy communication between all involved and the good intentions made for a very successful cleanup. Thanks, especially, to the homeless community who did most of the heavy lifting and who are eager to continue the cleanups.