Half Moon Bay, CA

It’s official: No pumpkin festival, parade this year

By From staff reports
Half Moon Bay Review
 2 days ago

The Half Moon Bay Beautification Committee made it official on Friday: There will be no Half Moon Bay Art and Pumpkin Festival nor an Ol’ Fashioned Fourth of July parade in 2021. In a written statement, the committee called the decision “heartbreaking.” It is the second year in a row...

www.hmbreview.com
