Resident Evil Village Lock Code Workshop. Resident Evil Village Workshop Lock Code is a safe that you can find in the village, and you need to figure out the code to unlock it. The game gives you a pretty easy clue as to where the Workshop Lock Code in RE8 is. However, you can easily miss that hint. Moreover, even when you find it, you might have trouble figuring out how exactly to see the code. Well, we're gonna clear things up with this guide.