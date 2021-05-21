Lightning prepared for surging Panthers with series edge

Bennett (undisclosed) produced a pair of assists, four shots on goal, four PIM, three hits and three blocked shots in Sunday's 5-4 loss to the Lightning in Game 1. Bennett had a hand in goals by both of his linemates as Jonathan Huberdeau and Owen Tippett scored in the third period. The 24-year-old Bennett enters the postseason with 19 points in 30 playoff contests in his career. He's clicked effectively as the Panthers' second-line center, and he tends to elevate his game when it matters most -- this could be a breakout for the Ontario native if the Panthers make a deep run.