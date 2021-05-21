Lightning prepared for surging Panthers with series edge
The disappointment of blowing their opportunity to take a commanding lead in their opening-round playoff series has left its mark on the Tampa Bay Lightning. The defending Stanley Cup champions figure to have a sense of urgency, but will not be panicked Saturday afternoon for their home clash with the Florida Panthers. The Lightning hold a 2-1 lead in the best-of-seven series and have plenty of experience in operating amid playoff chaos.www.gwinnettdailypost.com