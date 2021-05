The Overwatch League community is horrified by some of the changes coming to Overwatch's PvP mode when the new game drops. In a live stream earlier today, Blizzard developers showed off some major changes coming to Overwatch 2's multiplayer mode. This included teams downsizing to 5v5. The role lock also changed to two PDS, two support, and one tank. This was due to the Overwatch teams new and more aggressive approach to tank heroes in Overwatch 2.