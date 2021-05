Seattle keeps winning, Minnesota keeps losing and the stars of Major League Soccer keep shining as we recap another enjoyable round of action. Where to begin? Javier "Chicharito" Hernandez helped LA Galaxy stun LAFC in the latest round of "El Trafico," while the Sounders held onto top spot (and first place in MLS) with a win over their biggest rival, Portland. Elsewhere, San Jose continued to be must-see TV as it surges up the standings, and there were impressive wins for Nashville SC, the New York Red Bulls and Vancouver.