Polk County, FL

Polk County Tourism, Polk County Emergency Management and Publix Partner to Distribute 2021 Polk County Public Shelters Maps

Tampa Bay News Wire
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAuburndale, FL (May 21, 2021) – In preparation for hurricane season, which begins on June 1, Polk County Tourism and Sports Marketing and Polk County Emergency Management have partnered with Publix Super Markets to produce and distribute the “Polk County Public Shelters” maps for 2021. The map is designed to assist both resident and tourist evacuees in finding shelter during an impending storm.

www.tampabaynewswire.com
Polk County, FL
Government
City
Davenport, FL
County
Polk County, FL
City
Auburndale, FL
Local
Florida Government
