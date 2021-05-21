Polk County Tourism, Polk County Emergency Management and Publix Partner to Distribute 2021 Polk County Public Shelters Maps

BARTOW — The state giveth...and the state taketh away from the Polk County Public Schools budget, which is nearly $1.9 billion annually. Heather Jenkins, acting associate superintendent and chief financial officer, along with Jason Pitts, a finance director working on contract, gave the board an update on money the district expects to receive from the state to cover everything from per-pupil spending and teacher’s health insurance costs to reimbursement for building and maintenance that has already taken place.