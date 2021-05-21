Down 2-1 in series, Wild try to bounce back against Vegas

Nolo contendere is a legal term that comes from the Latin phrase for “I do not wish to contend.” It’s also referred to as a legal plea of no contest. In Las Vegas, it’s called “no call, no show” when you fail to show up for your scheduled work shift without calling in, which will usually lead to your termination. Last night the St. Louis Blues used their option and declared nolo contendere in their game against the VGK. Who could blame them? They had zero to play for. Whether they won or lost their remaining 4 games, their 4th-place position in the Honda West Division wouldn’t change one bit and their lack of effort showed in the 4-1 VGK win. The Blues came to town looking for just 1 point to lock up the final playoff spot and they accomplished that in the OT loss Friday night.