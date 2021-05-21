Biden coy on nuclear discussions with NKorea

CNN host Dana Bash on Sunday confronted Cedric Richmond, senior advisor to President Joe Biden, over Biden's statement that progressives have a "social agenda." In a recent interview with New York Times commentator David Brooks, Biden discussed the rift in the Democratic Party between progressives who have attempted to push him further to the left and moderates seeking bipartisan lawmaking. "The progressives don't like me because I'm not prepared to take on what I would say and they would say is a socialist agenda," Biden said.