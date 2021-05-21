newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

Biden coy on nuclear discussions with NKorea

hartfordcitynewstimes.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePresident Joe Biden on Friday said said the ultimate goal of his administration was the "complete denuclearization" of the Korean peninsula. (May 21) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/b8d6fc7c00334161aa1f7597677b5f2a. News In Your Inbox!. Right Now. 64°

www.hartfordcitynewstimes.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nkorea#Nkorea#Ap Archive#President Joe Biden#Winds Wsw#85f#Winds Wnw#Korean Peninsula#Today#Breaking News#Instagram
Related
U.S. Politicsnewsbrig.com

Biden to host family of George Floyd at White House

President Joe Biden will host the family of George Floyd at the White House Tuesday as his administration gears up to mark the one-year anniversary of Floyd’s death. In her daily briefing Friday, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki declined to offer additional details of how Biden planned to mark the anniversary, the Associated Press reported.
U.S. Politicsfox44news.com

Biden, South Korea’s Moon ‘deeply concerned’ about NKorea

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Friday said he and South Korean President Moon Jae-in remain “deeply concerned” about the situation with North Korea, and announced he will deploy a new special envoy to the region to help refocus efforts on pressing Pyongyang to abandon its nuclear weapons program.
New York City, NYPosted by
Newsweek

CNN Host Confronts Cedric Richmond Over Biden Statement That Progressives Have 'Socialist Agenda'

CNN host Dana Bash on Sunday confronted Cedric Richmond, senior advisor to President Joe Biden, over Biden's statement that progressives have a "social agenda." In a recent interview with New York Times commentator David Brooks, Biden discussed the rift in the Democratic Party between progressives who have attempted to push him further to the left and moderates seeking bipartisan lawmaking. "The progressives don't like me because I'm not prepared to take on what I would say and they would say is a socialist agenda," Biden said.
Presidential ElectionHouston Chronicle

Biden's agenda imperiled as priorities stall in Congress

WASHINGTON - In his first formal address to Congress last month, President Joe Biden implored lawmakers to act expeditiously on an ambitious to-do list. On expanding access to voting, Biden pushed for legislation to be sent for his signature "right away." On immigration, he urged Republicans and Democrats to at least "argue over it" and "debate it," but mostly, "let's act."
Presidential ElectionPOLITICO

What Biden really thinks of the Jan. 6 commission

Welcome to POLITICO’s West Wing Playbook, your guide to the people and power centers in the Biden administration. Did someone forward this to you? Subscribe here! Have a tip? Email us at transitiontips@politico.com. With Democrats’ hopes for a commission to investigate the Jan. 6 Capitol riots fading, President JOE BIDEN...
MinoritiesPosted by
Daily Mail

'It would be "racist" if this was a Republican': Kamala Harris is condemned for wiping her hand on her trousers after shaking it with South Korean president

Kamala Harris was condemned for wiping her hand on her trousers immediately after a handshake with South Korean President Moon Jae-in. The Vice President met with Moon Jae-in on Friday as part of Joe Biden's second in-person session with a foreign leader since coming to office, because of the coronavirus pandemic.
WorldArkansas Online

Biden, Moon talk North Korea

WASHINGTON -- President Joe Biden on Friday said he and South Korean President Moon Jae-in remain "deeply concerned" about the situation with North Korea, and announced he will deploy a new special envoy to the region to help refocus efforts on pressing Pyongyang to abandon its nuclear weapons program. Moon,...
U.S. Politicsb975.com

Biden says U.S. will vaccinate South Korean soldiers against COVID-19

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – President Joe Biden said on Friday that he and South Korean South Korean President Moon Jae-in had agreed on a comprehensive partnership on COVID-19 vaccines and that the United States would provide vaccinations for 550,000 South Korean soldiers. Speaking during a news conference at the White House,...
Presidential Electionbloomberglaw.com

GOP Presidential Ambitions Collide With Senate Judiciary Agenda

Intensifying culture wars and presidential politics threaten deal-making at the Senate Judiciary Committee, as Chair. seeks to shepherd President Joe Biden’s nominees and advance legislation on contentious issues such as immigration and policing. The Illinois Democrat’s resolve and political skills will be tested Thursday when the committee plans to vote...
U.S. Politicswkzo.com

Biden ‘restoring the soul’ of America – South Korean president

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – South Korean President Moon Jae-in offered praise for U.S. President Joe Biden’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic and economic recovery on Friday before the two leaders meet during his visit to Washington. “My congratulations on how the Biden-Harris administration is building back better with the world’s most...
POTUSThe Guardian

Biden sends special envoy to South Korea to press North on nuclear arms

US president Joe Biden said he and his South Korean counterpart Moon Jae-in remain “deeply concerned” about the situation with North Korea, and announced he will deploy a new special envoy to the region. After talks in Washington on Friday, Biden told a joint news conference with Moon that he...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Biden and Sisi discuss de-escalation in Palestinian territories

CAIRO (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden called Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi on Thursday to discuss steps to end fighting in the Palestinian territories, the Egyptian presidency said. The call is the first Sisi has received from Biden since the U.S. president took office in January, and comes amid...
Presidential ElectionThe Guardian

Battle for the Soul review: how Biden beat Trump – and exposed Democratic divides

On Saturday 7 November, the networks finally called the election for Joe Biden. Barack Obama’s vice-president prevailed by more than 7m votes but his margin in the electoral college was too close for comfort. The Democrats lost seats in the House and did not take control of the Senate until January, when Biden took office. America stands divided but the Democrats’ own fissures are also on display.