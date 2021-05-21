St. Petersburg Distillery Wins “Florida Distillery of the Year,” Multiple Medals at New York International Spirits Awards

Annual MWOY Candidate Gets Support to Benefit Leukemia & Lymphoma. ST PETERSBURG, FL, UNITED STATES, May 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ — Susanne Byram, owner of The Left Bank Bistro is hosting an event; L’Orange for Leukemia on Monday, May 17th from 6:00-9:00 PM to help support Terri Hall, President of Doubletake Communications as part of a philanthropic competition for Man & Woman of the Year for the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (LLS). The event will be held at the restaurant with live music, silent and live auctions as well as complimentary Hors D'oeuvres. Cash bar proceeds will also benefit LLS. To view the auction items online or bid early Click Here. https://app.galabid.com/lls_mwoyterrihall/items.