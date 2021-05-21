newsbreak-logo
Florida State

St. Petersburg Distillery Wins “Florida Distillery of the Year,” Multiple Medals at New York International Spirits Awards

Tampa Bay News Wire
 3 days ago

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (May 20, 2021) – St. Petersburg Distillery (800 31st Street South) recently won a number of prestigious awards at the 12thAnnual New York International Spirits Competition (NYISC), including recognition as Florida Distillery of the Year. The competition was held virtually in New York, where professional judges analyzed more than 1,400 spirit samples from 39 countries and 34 U.S. states.

