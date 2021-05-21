newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Presidential Election

Is It too early to compare Biden to previous presidents?

By Chris Talgo
msn.com
 3 days ago

President Biden’s first 100 days in the Oval Office have been eventful to say the least, but comparing his tenure as president over this period to past presidents like Franklin D. Roosevelt is an insult to FDR. However, that has not stopped a parade of pundits from comparing Biden to...

www.msn.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Franklin D. Roosevelt
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Democrats#The Oval Office#Democratic#Cnn#The New York Times#History Com#The American Jobs Plan#Americans#The Heartland Institute#Insidesources Com#Legislation Biden#President Barack Obama#President Bill Clinton#President Donald Trump#Speeches#Inauguration History#Pundits#Comparisons#United States#Off The Cuff Remarks
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Congress
News Break
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
News Break
Elections
News Break
Democratic Party
Related
Presidential Electionnewsitem.com

As deadlines slip, Biden agenda faces crucial assessment

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden’s infrastructure plan is hitting roadblocks. A policing overhaul after the killing of George Floyd is up in the air. Even a seemingly bipartisan effort to investigate the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol faces the blockade of Republican opposition in Congress. It's a pivotal...
Presidential Electionprescottenews.com

Opinion: Joe Biden is Jimmy Carter 2.0

Many expected Joe Biden’s Presidency to be the third term of Barack Obama. Certainly, Biden has peppered his administration with veterans of the Obama years. But on policy, the Biden administration looks increasingly like a replay of the four years of the Jimmy Carter presidency. A combination of “Groundhog Day” and a Seinfeld episode with “no learning.”
Presidential ElectionMorganton News Herald

Poll finds cracks in Trump’s base

When Carter Wrenn says former President Donald Trump’s hold on the Republican Party is slipping, I listen. Carter and I have fought on different sides of North Carolina’s political wars for years, most notably the Jim Hunt-Jesse Helms Senate race in 1984. Despite that bitter campaign and our political differences, we’ve become friends.
Presidential Electionfintechzoom.com

Joe Biden News – Joe Guzzardi: Joe Biden’s New Immigration Move Hurts Tech Workers, Recent College Grads | Opinions

Joe Biden News – Joe Guzzardi: Joe Biden’s New Immigration Move Hurts Tech Workers, Recent College Grads | Opinions. Recently, the Labor Department announced an 18-month delay in the effective date of the final rule, “Strengthening Wage Protections for the Temporary and Permanent Employment of Certain Aliens in the United States,” mostly foreign nationals working on employment-based visas.
Presidential ElectionKTBS

Biden faces crunch moment in his presidency

The Biden presidency and top Democrats suddenly face a moment of truth with an audacious nation-changing agenda imperiled by the treacherous political math of divided Washington and stiff resistance by pro-Trump Republicans. A crucial phase is now unfolding with President Joe Biden's plans to redefine the concept of infrastructure, with...
Presidential Election19fortyfive.com

History Proves Joe Biden Doesn’t Stand a Chance

On April 29th, President Joe Biden marked his one-hundredth day in office by proposing multi-trillion-dollar spending plans to complement his multi-trillion infrastructure plan. The plans come on the heels of the multi-trillion dollar stimulus package that he signed during his first month in office. Political observers immediately praised the Administration for its bold program and suggested the president was poised for success.
LifestyleWashington Post

Weightlifting, Gatorade, birthday calls: Inside Biden’s day

During a speech in Pittsburgh in March, President Biden held up the index card he keeps in his right breast pocket to track the nation’s covid deaths, inadvertently revealing a glimpse of his private schedule on the back side. 9:30 a.m. — “Joint Video Tapings with the First Lady.”. 9:45...
Presidential Electionarcamax.com

Why the American People Have Turned Against Biden

Something remarkable is happening in America. You can see it by looking at the forensic audits happening in Arizona, Georgia and New Hampshire. Many more audits are surely on the way. Americans are finally seriously questioning the results of the 2020 presidential election. The lightbulb has gone off. Americans are...
Presidential ElectionFree Lance-Star

FORUM 2: No: Comparing Biden to FDR is a farce

PRESIDENT JOE Biden’s first 100 days in the Oval Office have been eventful, to say the least, but comparing his tenure during this period to past presidents like Franklin D. Roosevelt is an insult to FDR. However, that has not stopped a parade of pundits from comparing Biden to past...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Fox News

Biden tops Trump, Clinton, but outpaced by Obama and both Bushes, in polling comparison

Four months into his White House tenure, President Biden is outperforming some of his predecessors and trailing others when it comes to his poll ratings. According to the latest national polling from Gallup, Biden stands at 54% approval and 40% disapproval. The president’s approval rating is down three points from April, with his disapproval unchanged. Biden’s approval rating in Gallup surveys has remained steady in the mid-50s since taking over in the White House on Jan. 20.
Congress & Courtsbloomberglaw.com

Liberals Push Breyer to Quit Supreme Court So Biden Gets a Pick

A progressive group has started a campaign to pressure a sitting Supreme Court justice to retire so a Democratic president can replace him, the first step in a broader effort to focus the party’s attention on the judiciary -- the way Republicans have for decades. Yet so far, few Democratic...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Fox News

'The Ingraham Angle' on 'Joe Biden's America'

This is a rush transcript from "The Ingraham Angle," May 21, 2021. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated. LAURA INGRAHAM, FOX NEWS HOST: I'm Laura Ingraham and this is The Ingraham Angle from Washington tonight. The scourge of critical race theory has even infected school districts in red states. Tonight, we bring you the dramatic video from a Palm Beach County School Board hearing as parents stood up to the racial bullying that's taking place there. Plus, why is Joe Biden quoting a dictator in an American military commencement address? And what's the latest plan for big tech to track you? Raymond Arroyo has it all in Friday Follies. But first, anti-Semitism matters. That's the focus of tonight's angle.
Presidential Electionthecoastlandtimes.com

One on One: Biden’s reelection campaign

President Joe Biden is on primetime television almost every day. He looks into the camera directly, seriously and calmly explaining the country’s challenges and possible solutions. He has a near monopoly on network news coverage and the non-Fox cable news/opinion channels. The free news coverage is priceless. Ask former President...